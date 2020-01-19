Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $84.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti increased their price target on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.93. 246,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. Heska has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Analysts predict that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heska by 1,229.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Heska by 184.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

