Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti upped their target price on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,600. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,503,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 448,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

