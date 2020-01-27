Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HESM opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

