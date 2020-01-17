Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Hess Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 582,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,527 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $18,268,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

