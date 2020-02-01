Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a positive rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of Hess from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $56.57. 3,510,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,011. Hess has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $2,679,263.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

