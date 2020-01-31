Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 15.7% in January

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,960,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 33,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of HPE remained flat at $$14.42 on Thursday. 6,938,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock worth $2,126,996 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread