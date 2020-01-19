Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

