Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $83.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,932,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,250,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,462,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. 525,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

