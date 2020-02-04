Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HXL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

