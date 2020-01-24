Hexcel’s (HXL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Longbow Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HXL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $62.77 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,932,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $5,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hexcel by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

