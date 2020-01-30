HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) was downgraded by MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO remained flat at $$1.27 during trading on Tuesday. 190,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 895.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,793,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 6,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index