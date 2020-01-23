HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $1.62

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.62. HEXO shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 228,445 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, December 13th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pi Financial downgraded HEXO to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HEXO by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HEXO by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

