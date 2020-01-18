HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.85. HEXO shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 821,163 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.82 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in HEXO by 895.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 1,793,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HEXO by 6,132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,471,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the third quarter worth about $3,213,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

