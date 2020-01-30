Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at MKM Partners from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.04.

Shares of TSE:HEXO opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. Hexo has a 12-month low of C$1.62 and a 12-month high of C$11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $480.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at C$207,181.24.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

