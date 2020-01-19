Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.17, approximately 1,134,576 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,210,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hexo from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cormark downgraded Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.39.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.06. The company has a market cap of $628.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

About Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

