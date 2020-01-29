HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $269.00

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.51), with a volume of 70642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.53).

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.39.

In related news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £4,975.02 ($6,544.36).

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

