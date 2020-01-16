Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIBB. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other Hibbett Sports news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $900,584 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,091,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

