Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $464.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,896 shares of company stock worth $900,584 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Several research firms recently commented on HIBB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio