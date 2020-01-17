Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02), with a volume of 8425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02).
The company has a market capitalization of $968.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is 33.06%.
About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)
Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.
