Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02), with a volume of 8425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $968.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Hibernia REIT’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc, the Company, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the Group), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

