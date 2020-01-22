Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Trading 3.4% Higher

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), 92,531 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.73 ($0.51).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21.

Highfield Resources Company Profile (ASX:HFR)

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

