Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc (CVE:HI)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 487,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 226,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

About Highland Copper (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

