HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and HighPoint Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $609.57 million 3.39 $295.54 million $1.45 6.92 HighPoint Resources $453.00 million 0.55 $121.22 million ($0.03) -38.67

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and HighPoint Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 48.19% 32.46% 16.38% HighPoint Resources 29.34% -2.78% -1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Stone Minerals and HighPoint Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 3 4 0 2.57 HighPoint Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.34%. HighPoint Resources has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 223.28%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats HighPoint Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69,904 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.