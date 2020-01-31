HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

HPR stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $237.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,767,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com