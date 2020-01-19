HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.38. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2,038,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,574 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

