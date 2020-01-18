HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Up 6.2%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares were up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 1,855,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 995,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a market cap of $294.87 million, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 66,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

