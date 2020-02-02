Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?