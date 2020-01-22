Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,970 ($25.91) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,952.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

