Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,939.50 ($25.51). 83,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,958.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,953.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

