Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

