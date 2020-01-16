Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

