Hill-Rom (HRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Hill-Rom has set its Q1 guidance at $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $5.46-5.56 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $113.62 on Thursday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $93.88 and a 12 month high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?