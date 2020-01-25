Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 1-2% to $699.9-707.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.04 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. 1,450,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,517. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $93.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.60.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

