Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $131.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.64. 1,450,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.63. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 598,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

