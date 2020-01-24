Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,276.66

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,276.66 and traded as high as $1,448.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,430.00, with a volume of 25,567 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on HILS shares. HSBC upped their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,451.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

