Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 378,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 108,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

About Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?