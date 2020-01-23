Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 569,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,988. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $110,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

