Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HI. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.30. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.88 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hillenbrand by 979.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

