Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:HTH traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,726. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on HTH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

