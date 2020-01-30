Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.07. 2,389,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $73.48 and a one year high of $113.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

