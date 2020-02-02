Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.50. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of HIMX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $688.58 million, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.32. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 650,517 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

