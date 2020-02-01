Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $4.03. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 234,878 shares changing hands.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.58 million, a PE ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

