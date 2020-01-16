Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $652.45 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 102,071 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 650,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

