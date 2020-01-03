HIMSS20 Views from the Top Sessions Announced

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the announced the schedule for the ever-popular . Each year, these curated education sessions feature compelling stories from high-ranking leaders in a variety of industries. HIMSS20 will be held in Orlando, Florida from March 9–13, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Views from the Top are unique education sessions focused on topics that stand to transform healthcare, leaving attendees with actionable insights and inspiration. See below for a preview of key programming set to cover artificial intelligence (AI), information blocking, value-based care, security threats and more.



Healthcare is at an inflection point. Machine learning and data science are becoming key components in developing AI to support predictive and preventative insights. See how these insights are enabling global health leaders like Cerner, Geisinger, GYANT and BenevolentAI to accelerate value-based care.



The proposed rule addressing the topic of information blocking caught the full attention of the healthcare industry at HIMSS19. With the anticipated release of the final rule in the future, its implications relating to information blocking and API certification criteria has providers and health IT developers preparing for how to use the ruling as a guide towards improving patient outcomes and experiences without increasing the burden on providers.



Unlocking better, safer, less costly care is the promise of value-based care, and interoperability is the key to delivering on this promise. In an increasingly mobile society, it can be challenging for clinicians to manage patient information. Ensuring all members of a patient’s care team have access to a complete picture of their medical history lays the groundwork for the kind of holistic, well-informed and comprehensive care delivery that is central to a value-based care system.



As the second-ever commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Admiral Michael Rogers was instrumental in building up the capacity and capabilities of the agency, now a combatant force of hackers, analysts and staffers all focused on the country’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges. Offering both a technical perspective and a policy perspective that looks at pertinent issues domestically and globally, Rogers argues for an allied government, industry and private sector approach to ensure U.S. prosperity and peace.



Significant effort and funding have been allocated to addressing the challenges represented by social determinants of health. Previous approaches have met with limited success due to a lack of coordination and deployment of point solutions, which fail to address the issues within affected communities. Furthermore, effort-driven approaches lack breadth of information and perspective on the issues they are attempting to analyze.

Register for HIMSS20 here: .

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. Through our innovation engine, HIMSS delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, governments and market suppliers, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Our members include more than 80,000 individuals, 480 provider organizations, 470 non-profit partners and 650 health services organizations.

Karen D. Groppe

Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Mobile | Twitter