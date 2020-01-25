Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SONG opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.54. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $424.40 million and a P/E ratio of 77.86.

Separately, Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 116 ($1.53) price target on the stock.

