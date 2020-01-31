HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Buys $12,726.00 in Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson acquired 1,818 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $12,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,502,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,518,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HQI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

