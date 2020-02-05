Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,590 ($20.92) price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,246 ($16.39) to GBX 1,231 ($16.19) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,425.54 ($18.75).

Shares of HSX stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,332 ($17.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,376.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,490.55. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index