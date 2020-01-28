Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised Hiscox to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,552 ($20.42) to GBX 1,246 ($16.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hiscox to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,413.08 ($18.59).

Shares of Hiscox stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,341 ($17.64). 303,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,158. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,382 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,507.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, with a total value of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

