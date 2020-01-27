Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 1,453.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,453.70 ($19.12).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSX. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Hiscox stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,323 ($17.40). 751,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

