HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

