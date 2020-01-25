Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hitachi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,823. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

